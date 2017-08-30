Most Americans believe Trump is 'tearing the country apart': Fox News poll

Trump’s approval rating in the Fox News poll are his worst to date.

Donald J. Trump became the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20 and his ratings have tanked since. Photo: Reuters

A majority of American voters believe President Donald Trump is “tearing the country apart,” according to a new Fox News poll released Wednesday.

Trump is “tearing the country apart,” according to 56 percent of poll respondents, while 33 percent think he’s “drawing the country together.”

A whopping 93 percent of Democrats said Trump is dividing the United States. Only 15 percent of Republicans and 53 percent of independents agree. Sixty-eight percent of Republicans said he’s uniting the country.

Trump’s approval rating in the Fox News poll is his worst to date. A record 55 percent of voters disapprove of the job he’s doing as president, while 41 percent approve.

The poll was conducted Sunday through Tuesday evenings via telephone interviews with 1,006 registered voters. On Tuesday, North Korea launched a missile over Japan and Trump visited Texas as it braced itself for a second slam by Hurricane Harvey.

Voters who are pleased with the way things are going plummeted to a four-year low of 35 percent — 10 points less than in April.

Other stats from the poll:

- 56 percent say Trump does not respect racial minorities;

- 35 percent approve of his response to the deadly violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virgina;

- 70 percent of voters polled think Trump hates the media more than white supremacists;

- 75 percent of Trump voters believe the news media is a bigger threat while 80 percent of those who backed Hillary Clinton think white nationalists are the worse evil;

- 42 percent of voters think Trump isn’t tough enough on North Korea.

Trump received positive ratings on the economy, terrorism and Hurricane Harvey. He has negative ratings on North Korea, taxes, immigration, Russia, the environment and healthcare.

If this were school, Trump would flunk race relations where the disapproval outweighs approval by 28 points.