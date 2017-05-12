This response to Trump's tweet is the "Lose Yourself" version we never knew we needed

Yesterday, a spiritual descendant emerged from Twitter. Inspired by a tweet by President Trump, user @paullegate spat a sick takeoff on Eminem's 2002 hit "Lose Yourself."

Trump's tweet read, "The Democrats should be ashamed. This is a disgrace! #DrainTheSwamp." Although at this point, it could have been plucked from a generic folder marked "tweets," it accompanied something specific: An edited video of clips in which Democratic politicians opined on former FBI director James Comey. (The provenance of this highlight reel was not clear. It was not attributed to any news organization, nor did it bear a YouTube logo.)

The Democrats should be ashamed. This is a disgrace!#DrainTheSwamp pic.twitter.com/UfbKEECm2V — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

The enterprising @paulegate — calling himself "Will-m LeShady"(which was later changed to "InfoWills | InfoShills)," among other variations) — then replied with four stanzas of the Eminem takeoff:

Trump's palms are sweaty.

Ratings weak. Tweeting heavy.

There's vomit on Flynn already.

Putin's spaghetti.

He's nervous… pic.twitter.com/Yb5xie5tsh — InfoWills❕InfoShills (@williamlegate) May 10, 2017

@realDonaldTrump …but on the surface, you act calm & ready.

To drop bombs, but you keep on forgetting.

What you tweeted down, you just cry so loud. pic.twitter.com/BeAVicZ4et — fakeDonaldTrump (@williamlegate) May 11, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You open your mouth, but lies just come out.

You're choking, how? Not MAGAing now.

The clock's run out, time up—impeachment now. pic.twitter.com/nlOFjcLxeS — fakeDonaldTrump (@williamlegate) May 11, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Snap back to reality, oh, there goes legality.

There goes Trump, he choked, he's so mad, but he won't.

Step down that easy, no… pic.twitter.com/dZKUI3VSof — fakeDonaldTrump (@williamlegate) May 11, 2017

@realDonaldTrump He knows his whole back's to the law.

It don't matter, he thinks he's the king of it all. pic.twitter.com/78aqyvdutp — fakeDonaldTrump (@williamlegate) May 11, 2017

Reaction from Twitter users to LeShady's banger was swift:

