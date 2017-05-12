 
President Trump

This response to Trump's tweet is the "Lose Yourself" version we never knew we needed

Eminem, a confused nation turns its lonely eyes to you.

By
Michael Martin
 Published : May 12, 2017 | Updated : May 12, 2017
President Trump Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Yesterday, a spiritual descendant emerged from Twitter. Inspired by a tweet by President Trump, user @paullegate spat a sick takeoff on Eminem's 2002 hit "Lose Yourself."

Trump's tweet read, "The Democrats should be ashamed. This is a disgrace! #DrainTheSwamp." Although at this point, it could have been plucked from a generic folder marked "tweets," it accompanied something specific: An edited video of clips in which Democratic politicians opined on former FBI director James Comey. (The provenance of this highlight reel was not clear. It was not attributed to any news organization, nor did it bear a YouTube logo.)

 

The enterprising @paulegate — calling himself "Will-m LeShady"(which was later changed to "InfoWills | InfoShills)," among other variations) — then replied with four stanzas of the Eminem takeoff:

 

Reaction from Twitter users to LeShady's banger was swift:
 
 

Eminem, or whoever is running his official Twitter account, has yet to comment to his nearly 21 million followers. But the rapper has made it clear that he's no fan of Trump. In a February song released on Big Sean's new album, Em rapped "I'm anti, can't no government handle a commando/ Your man don't want it, Trump's a b**** I'll make his whole brand go under."

He also weighed in on last October's "Campaign Speech," in which he said "But you should be afraid of this dang candidate/ You say Trump don't kiss a** like a puppet/ 'Cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the fundin' and that's what you wanted / A f***** loose cannon who's blunt with his hand on the button/ Who doesn't have to answer to no one."

Democrats have alleged that Trump's desire "to answer to no one" lies behind his firing of FBI director James Comey.

 
Tags:Donald TrumpTwitter
