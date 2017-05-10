Trump makes most people think 'idiot,' new poll finds

A new Quinnipiac University poll had some none-too-flattering news for President Trump.

It’s not just his approval ratings. It’s the fact that the first word that comes to mind when people hear his name is “idiot.”

“What is the first word that comes to mind when you think of Donald Trump?” pollsters asked. Below see the top 10 answers, whose numbers indicate the number of times each response was given.

1. Idiot — 39

2. Incompetent — 31

3. Liar — 30

4. Leader — 25

5. Unqualified — 25

6. President — 22

7. Strong — 21

8. Businessman — 18

9. Ignorant — 16

10. Egotistical — 15

Among the other words that came to mind for survey-takers were “asshole,” “narcissist,” “clown,” “buffoon” and “blowhard.” On the flip side, people also used “trying," "patriotism,” “rich,” “smart” and “successful.”

In general, voters gave President Donald Trump’s near-record low approval ratings in a new poll after a slight bump following last month’s Syrian missile strike.

The new poll found that Trump’s approval rating has dropped to just 36 percent, with a big drop among white voters who do not have a college degree, white men and independents.

In Quinnipiac’s April 19 poll, Trump’s approval rating was down to 40 percent, but his lowest since becoming president came on April 4, when just 35 percent of voters approved of his performance.

“There is no way to spin or sugarcoat these sagging numbers,” Tim Malloy, the poll’s assistant director, said in a statement. “The erosion of white men, white voters without college degrees and independent voters, the declaration by voters that President Donald Trump's first 100 days were mainly a failure and deepening concerns about Trump's honesty, intelligence and level headedness are red flags that the administration simply can't brush away.”

When asked if they thought Trump was honest, 61 percent of respondents said no. Fifty-six percent said the president did not have good leadership skills.

Fifty-nine percent believe Trump does not care about average Americans. Sixty-four percent of those polled do not believe he shares their values.

But more than half of the respondents, 56 percent to be exact, feel that the president is intelligent.

Given that “fake news” is an apparent cornerstone of Trump’s focus as president, 65 percent disapproved of how the president speaks about the media. Comparatively, 58 percent do not approve of how the media covers Trump, while only 37 percent approved.

When it comes to truth telling, 57 percent trust the media over Trump, while 31 percent trust the president over the media.