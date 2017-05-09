2017 College Football Power Rankings: Alabama not No. 1

Alabama showed it was a mortal college football program in January’s National title game loss to Clemson, and after losing a good chunk of its defense this offseason – it is not our No. 1 team in our first post- spring practice power rankings for 2017.

We’re going with the Ohio State Buckeyes, who seemed to have settled on J.T. Barrett at quarterback at least to start the season. Barrett went 8-of-12 for 71 yards and a touchdown in limited action in the Scarlet and Gray game. Joe Burrow (14-of-22, 262 yards, 3 TD) and Dwayne Haskins (26-of-37, 293 yards, 3 TD) looked incredible, but it’s important to remember that this was, still, just a spring game.

No matter who is at QB, Ohio State’s offense should be one of the best units in college football in 2017. Despite Demario McCall’s monster spring game (6 carries, 83 yards; 2 receptions for 48 yards, TD), Mike Weber will surely get the nod in the starting backfield. Parris Campbell is poised for a breakout year at wide receiver.

Most important, and unlike the Crimson Tide, Ohio State has most of its defense returning in 2017. It’s why they get the No. 1 slot here.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (2016 record: 11-2)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (2016 record: 14-1)

3. Florida State Seminoles (2016 record: 10-3)

4. Penn State Nittany Lions (2016 record: 11-3)

5. USC Trojans (2016 record: 10-3)

6. Oklahoma Sooners (2016 record: 11-2)

7. Clemson Tigers (2016 record: 14-1)

8. Washington Huskies (2016 record: 12-2)

9. Auburn Tigers (2016 record: 8-5)

10. Oklahoma State Cowboys (2016 record: 10-3)

11. Michigan Wolverines (2016 record: 10-3)

12. LSU Tigers (2016 record: 8-4)

13. Stanford Cardinal (2016 record: 10-3)

14. Wisconsin Badgers 2016 record: 11-3)

15. Louisville Cardinals (9-4)

16. West Virginia Mountaineers (10-3)

17. Georgia Bulldogs (8-5)

18. Tennessee Volunteers (9-4)

19. Texas Longhorns (5-7)

20. Kansas State Wildcats (9-4)

21. Miami Hurricanes (9-4)

22. Washington State Cougars (8-5)

23. South Florida Bulls (11-2)

24. Boise State Broncos (10-3)

25. Florida Gators (9-4)