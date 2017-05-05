2017 NBA Free Agency: Free agents player list

A glance at the top NBA free agents for 2017. Below is a list of unrestricted and restricted free agents as well as players with a player and team option. The Golden State Warriors have the top two free agents in Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, but both are expected to be back in the Bay Area. The Clippers' situation is different, in that it wouldn't be shocking to see Chris Paul or Blake Griffin bolt from Southern California.

1. Kevin Durant, SF, Golden State Warriors (Player Option)

2. Stephen Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors (Unrestricted)

3. Gordon Hayward, SF, Utah Jazz (Player Option)

4. Chris Paul, PG, Los Angeles Clippers (Player Option)

5. Blake Griffin, PF, Los Angeles Clippers (Player Option)

6. Kyle Lowry, PG, Toronto Raptors (Player Option)

7. Paul Millsap, PF, Atlanta Hawks (Player Option)

8. Danilo Gallinari, SF, Denver Nuggets (Player Option)

9. Jrue Holiday, PG, New Orleans Pelicans (Unrestricted)

10. Pau Gasol, PF, San Antonio Spurs (Player Option)

11. Serge Ibaka, PF, Toronto Raptors (Unrestricted)

12. Dwyane Wade, SG, Chicago Bulls (Player Option)

13. Greg Monroe, C, Milwaukee Bucks (Player Option)

14. Otto Porter, SF, Washington Wizards (Restricted)

15. George Hill, PG, Utah Jazz (Unrestricted)

16. Rajon Rondo, PG, Chicago Bulls (Team Option)

17. Dion Waiters, SG, Miami Heat (Player Option)

18. Ersan Ilyasova, PF, Atlanta Hawks (Unrestricted)

19. Rudy Gay, SF, Sacramento Kings (Player Option)

20. Nerlens Noel, C, Dallas Mavericks (Restricted)

21. Kyle Korver, SG, Cleveland Cavaliers (Unrestricted)

22. Jeff Teague, PG, Indiana Pacers (Unrestricted)

23. JJ Redick, SG, Los Angeles Clippers (Unrestricted)

24. PJ Tucker, SF, Toronto Raptors (Unrestricted)

25. Zach Randolph, PF, Memphis Grizzlies (Unrestricted)

26. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG, Detroit Pistons (Restricted)

27. Andre Iguodala, SF, Golden State Warriors (Unrestricted)

28. Dirk Nowitzki, PF, Dallas Mavericks (Team Option)

29. Mason Plumlee, C, Denver Nuggets (Restricted)

30. Derrick Rose, PG, New York Knicks (Unrestricted)

31. Patrick Mills, PG, San Antonio Spurs (Unrestricted)

32. Dwayne Dedmon, C, San Antonio Spurs (Player Option)

33. Andre Roberson, SG, Oklahoma City Thunder (Restricted)

34. Taj Gibson, PF, Oklahoma City Thunder (Unrestricted)

35. Tim Hardaway Jr, SG, Atlanta Hawks (Restricted)

36. Kelly Olynyk, C, Boston Celtics (Restricted)

37. Nikola Mirotic, PF, Chicago Bulls (Restricted)

38. Shaun Livingston, PG, Golden State Warriors (Unrestricted)

39. Bojan Bogdanovic, SF, Washington Wizards (Restricted)

40. James Johnson, SF, Miami Heat (Unrestricted)

41. Aron Baynes, C, Detroit Pistons (Player Option)

42. Nene, C, Houston Rockets (Unrestricted)

43. Joe Ingles, SF, Utah Jazz (Restricted)

44. Amir Johnson, PF, Boston Celtics (Unresticted)

45. Tony Allen, SG, Memphis Grizzlies (Unresticted)

46. Shabazz Muhammad, SF, Minnesota Timberwolves

47. Jonathon Simmons, SG, San Antonio Spurs

48. Tyreke Evans, SG, Sacramento Kings (Unrestricted)

50. Manu Ginobili, SG, San Antonio (Unrestricted)

51. Deron Williams, PG, Cleveland Cavaliers (Unrestricted)

52. Tony Snell, SF, Milwaukee Bucks (Restricted)

53. Patrick Patterson, PF, Toronto Raptors (Unrestricted)

54. JaVale McGee, C, Golden State Warriors (Unrestricted)

55. Yogi Ferrell, PG, Dallas Mavericks (Team Option)