2017 NBA Mock Draft: Lonzo Ball to Celtics?

This is the first 2017 NBA Mock Draft we’ve done since the lottery was placed in order of teams, so it’s time to actually get this thing right.

There is a very good chance that Danny Ainge and the Celtics will look to get something out of the Lakers by way of a trade, much like the Orlando Magic did in 1993 with the Golden State Warriors in that memorable Chris Webber – Penny Hardaway swap. In that deal, where the Warriors initially picked at No. 3 – the Magic got an impressive haul with three future first round picks from the Warriors.

The Celtics have already indicated that they’re not against drafting Lonzo Ball, who the Lakers covet.

“We understand [Ball] is from Los Angeles, but we’re going to draft whoever can help the Celtics regardless of where the players want to play,” Ainge told Sean Deveney of The Sporting News.

Ainge could very well be bluffing, but he will absolutely try to play Magic and the Lakers over the course of the next month. It will be a game of chicken, but one that Ainge is more likely to win than the inexperienced Magic. Ainge has been at the helm of the Celtics organization since 2003, while Magic just took the Lakers job this year.

1. Boston Celtics: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA (trade to Lakers)

2. Los Angeles Lakers: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington (trade to Celtics)

3. Philadelphia 76ers: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

4. Phoenix Suns: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

5. Sacramento Kings: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona

6. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State

7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Dennis Smith, PG, NC State

8. New York Knicks: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

9. Dallas Mavericks: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

10. Sacramento Kings: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

11. Charlotte Hornets: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

12. Detroit Pistons: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

13. Denver Nuggets: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

14. Miami Heat: Harry Giles, PF, Duke

15. Portland Trail Blazers: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

16. Chicago Bulls: Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

18. Indiana Pacers: Justin Patton, C, Creighton

19. Atlanta Hawks: DJ Wilson, PF, Michigan

20. Portland Trail Blazers: Kyle Kuzma, PF, Utah

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Dwayne Bacon, SG, Florida State

22. Brooklyn Nets: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

23. Toronto Raptors: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

24. Utah Jazz: Terrance Ferguson, SG, USA

25. Orlando Magic: Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville

26. Portland Trail Blazers: Wesley Iwundu, SG, Kansas State

27. Brooklyn Nets: Omer Yurtseven, C, NC State

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky

29. San Antonio Spurs: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

30. Utah Jazz: Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue

31. Atlanta Hawks: PJ Dozier, SG, South Carolina

32. Phoenix Suns: Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor

33. Orlando Magic: Semi Ojeleye, SF, SMU

34. Sacramento Kings: Jordan Bell, PF, Oregon

35. Orlando Magic: Cam Oliver, PF, Nevada

36. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Hart, SG, Villanova

37. Boston Celtics: Frank Jackson, PG, Duke

38. Chicago Bulls: Derrick White, PG, Colorado

39. Philadelphia 76ers: Ike Anigbongu, C, UCLA

40. New Orleans Pelicans: Dillon Brooks, SF, Oregon

41. Charlotte Hornets: Tyler Dorsey, SG, Oregon

42. Utah Jazz: Jaron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson

43. Houston Rockets: Rodions Kurucs, SF, Latvia

44. New York Knicks: Sindarius Thornwell, SG, South Carolina

45. Houston Rockets: Alec Peters, PF, Valparaiso

46. Philadelphia 76ers: Edmond Sumner, PG, Xavier

47. Indiana Pacers: Frank Mason, PG, Kansas

48. Milwaukee Bucks: Jonathan Jeanne, C, France

49. Denver Nuggets: Nigel Williams-Goss, PG, Gonzaga

50. Philadelphia 76ers: Sterling Brown, SG, SMU

51. Denver Nuggets: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana

52. Washington Wizards: Aleksandar Vezenkov, SF, Bulgaria

53. Boston Celtics: Kobi Simmons, PG, Arizona

54. Phoenix Suns: Chance Comanche, C, Arizona

55. Utah Jazz: Jonah Bolden, PF, Australia

56. Boston Celtics: Monte Morris, PG, Iowa State

57. Brooklyn Nets: Mathias Lessort, PF, France

58. New York Knicks: Damyean Dotson, SG, Houston

59. San Antonio Spurs: Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Latvia

60. Atlanta Hawks: Jawun Evans, PG, Oklahoma State