2017 NBA Mock Draft: Lonzo Ball to Celtics?

This is the first 2017 NBA Mock Draft we’ve done since the lottery was placed in order of teams, so it’s time to actually get this thing right.
There is a very good chance that Danny Ainge and the Celtics will look to get something out of the Lakers by way of a trade, much like the Orlando Magic did in 1993 with the Golden State Warriors in that memorable Chris Webber – Penny Hardaway swap. In that deal, where the Warriors initially picked at No. 3 – the Magic got an impressive haul with three future first round picks from the Warriors.
The Celtics have already indicated that they’re not against drafting Lonzo Ball, who the Lakers covet.
“We understand [Ball] is from Los Angeles, but we’re going to draft whoever can help the Celtics regardless of where the players want to play,” Ainge told Sean Deveney of The Sporting News.
Ainge could very well be bluffing, but he will absolutely try to play Magic and the Lakers over the course of the next month. It will be a game of chicken, but one that Ainge is more likely to win than the inexperienced Magic. Ainge has been at the helm of the Celtics organization since 2003, while Magic just took the Lakers job this year.
1. Boston Celtics: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA (trade to Lakers)
2. Los Angeles Lakers: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington (trade to Celtics)
3. Philadelphia 76ers: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
4. Phoenix Suns: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
5. Sacramento Kings: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona
6. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State
7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Dennis Smith, PG, NC State
8. New York Knicks: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
9. Dallas Mavericks: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky
10. Sacramento Kings: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest
11. Charlotte Hornets: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga
12. Detroit Pistons: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA
13. Denver Nuggets: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France
14. Miami Heat: Harry Giles, PF, Duke
15. Portland Trail Blazers: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas
16. Chicago Bulls: Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky
17. Milwaukee Bucks: Ivan Rabb, PF, California
18. Indiana Pacers: Justin Patton, C, Creighton
19. Atlanta Hawks: DJ Wilson, PF, Michigan
20. Portland Trail Blazers: Kyle Kuzma, PF, Utah
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Dwayne Bacon, SG, Florida State
22. Brooklyn Nets: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina
23. Toronto Raptors: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
24. Utah Jazz: Terrance Ferguson, SG, USA
25. Orlando Magic: Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville
26. Portland Trail Blazers: Wesley Iwundu, SG, Kansas State
27. Brooklyn Nets: Omer Yurtseven, C, NC State
28. Los Angeles Lakers: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky
29. San Antonio Spurs: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse
30. Utah Jazz: Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue
31. Atlanta Hawks: PJ Dozier, SG, South Carolina
32. Phoenix Suns: Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor
33. Orlando Magic: Semi Ojeleye, SF, SMU
34. Sacramento Kings: Jordan Bell, PF, Oregon
35. Orlando Magic: Cam Oliver, PF, Nevada
36. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Hart, SG, Villanova
37. Boston Celtics: Frank Jackson, PG, Duke
38. Chicago Bulls: Derrick White, PG, Colorado
39. Philadelphia 76ers: Ike Anigbongu, C, UCLA
40. New Orleans Pelicans: Dillon Brooks, SF, Oregon
41. Charlotte Hornets: Tyler Dorsey, SG, Oregon
42. Utah Jazz: Jaron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson
43. Houston Rockets: Rodions Kurucs, SF, Latvia
44. New York Knicks: Sindarius Thornwell, SG, South Carolina
45. Houston Rockets: Alec Peters, PF, Valparaiso
46. Philadelphia 76ers: Edmond Sumner, PG, Xavier
47. Indiana Pacers: Frank Mason, PG, Kansas
48. Milwaukee Bucks: Jonathan Jeanne, C, France
49. Denver Nuggets: Nigel Williams-Goss, PG, Gonzaga
50. Philadelphia 76ers: Sterling Brown, SG, SMU
51. Denver Nuggets: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana
52. Washington Wizards: Aleksandar Vezenkov, SF, Bulgaria
53. Boston Celtics: Kobi Simmons, PG, Arizona
54. Phoenix Suns: Chance Comanche, C, Arizona
55. Utah Jazz: Jonah Bolden, PF, Australia
56. Boston Celtics: Monte Morris, PG, Iowa State
57. Brooklyn Nets: Mathias Lessort, PF, France
58. New York Knicks: Damyean Dotson, SG, Houston
59. San Antonio Spurs: Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Latvia
60. Atlanta Hawks: Jawun Evans, PG, Oklahoma State