Abigail Ratchford dating Klay Thompson? (NSFW video)

Crunch Time is a sports gossip column by Metro Sports Editor Matt Burke
Abigail Ratchford showing off her assets. Getty Images

Celebrity girlfriends have always been a thing in sports, dating back to the Joe DiMaggio – Marilyn Monroe days.

These days, Instagram models are all the rage for the young American athlete – and there’s no bigger IG gal in 2017 than Abigail Ratchford.

The NY Post reported this week that Ratchford makes more than $170,000 a year from product endorsements. That’s a nice chunk of change for sure, but by no means will Ratchford be the Gisele to someone else’s Tom Brady anytime soon (i.e. the bread-winner).

In the past, Ratchford has been linked to Johnny Manziel, but that looks like that’s mercifully over for Ratchford.

Ratchford may have actually moved on to Warriors guard Klay Thompson, as she posted a picture of his dog this week. And as we all know – if you post a picture of someone else’s dog on social media - you’re absolutely banging.

Ratchford won’t come right out and say that though.

“My manager was right that I shouldn’t put [my relationships] out there,” she told the Post. “It’s never a good business move. You kind of have to pretend you’re single, just so your fans can have the fantasy of having a chance with you.”

Matt Burke
 Published : August 09, 2017
