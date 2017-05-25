 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Sports

Aly Raisman hot new NSFW pics, photos, video

Raisman recently appeared in ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue and Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue
By
Matt Burke
 Published : May 25, 2017 | Updated : May 25, 2017
Aly Raisman, NSFW, pics, photos, videoAly Raisman, NSFW, pics, photos, videoAly Raisman, NSFW, pics, photos, videoAly Raisman, NSFW, pics, photos, videoAly Raisman, NSFW, pics, photos, videoAly Raisman, NSFW, pics, photos, videoAly Raisman, NSFW, pics, photos, videoAly Raisman, NSFW, pics, photos, videoAly Raisman, NSFW, pics, photos, videoAly Raisman, NSFW, pics, photos, video

Aly Raisman was an American heroine in the last two Summer Olympics as she brought back three golds, two silvers and a bronze in the 2012 and 2016 games combined.

Raisman is all grown up now, as she turned 23 on Thursday.

Raisman has been doing some modeling, appearing in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and credits her current boyfriend – Colton Underwood – for her new fashion sense.

“He has really great style,” Raisman told E! News. “He’s about doing stuff with a twist and he’s trying to get me out of my comfort zone, which every time I listen to him about what to wear, people give me so many compliments. He has a really good style.”

Underwood is still listed as an NFL free agent at 25-years-old.

He has been a practice squad player with the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders.

Here is Raisman's Instagram.

 
 

CMAs

A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on

 

NEW back to school leotards available online..... #GkeliteAly 💋

A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on

 

On set with reebok wearing the best @reebokwomen bra!!!!

A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on

 

Thanks @nastialiukin for the new #CaraaXNastia @caraaSport bag!! It's amazing, perfect for our #kelloggstour 👌🏻

A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on

 

Magical moment that I'll cherish forever 💕

A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on

 

This leotard is 😍🔥👌🏻 #USA

A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on

 

A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on

 

Lazy Friday night with Magic 😊

A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on

Tags:Olympics
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 