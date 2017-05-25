Aly Raisman hot new NSFW pics, photos, video

Aly Raisman was an American heroine in the last two Summer Olympics as she brought back three golds, two silvers and a bronze in the 2012 and 2016 games combined.

Raisman is all grown up now, as she turned 23 on Thursday.

Raisman has been doing some modeling, appearing in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and credits her current boyfriend – Colton Underwood – for her new fashion sense.

“He has really great style,” Raisman told E! News. “He’s about doing stuff with a twist and he’s trying to get me out of my comfort zone, which every time I listen to him about what to wear, people give me so many compliments. He has a really good style.”

Underwood is still listed as an NFL free agent at 25-years-old.

He has been a practice squad player with the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders.

Here is Raisman's Instagram.

We love my new @reebok product from @six02! Check out the grand opening of their Times Square store today!! @official_raisman_puppies 💋 #WorkoutTime A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:40am PST

CMAs A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Nov 2, 2016 at 9:04pm PDT

Thank you @espn & @sportscenter for having me on this morning 💋 Had to go for that high bun again... It's been a few weeks ;) A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Sep 23, 2016 at 10:33am PDT

NEW back to school leotards available online..... #GkeliteAly 💋 A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Sep 21, 2016 at 12:56pm PDT

On set with reebok wearing the best @reebokwomen bra!!!! A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Sep 13, 2016 at 12:27pm PDT

Thanks @nastialiukin for the new #CaraaXNastia @caraaSport bag!! It's amazing, perfect for our #kelloggstour 👌🏻 A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Sep 10, 2016 at 1:03pm PDT

Magical moment that I'll cherish forever 💕 A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Aug 10, 2016 at 8:35am PDT

This leotard is 😍🔥👌🏻 #USA A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Jul 29, 2016 at 6:27am PDT

A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Mar 27, 2015 at 6:30am PDT