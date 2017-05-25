Aly Raisman hot new NSFW pics, photos, video

Aly Raisman was an American heroine in the last two Summer Olympics as she brought back three golds, two silvers and a bronze in the 2012 and 2016 games combined.
Raisman is all grown up now, as she turned 23 on Thursday.
Raisman has been doing some modeling, appearing in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and credits her current boyfriend – Colton Underwood – for her new fashion sense.
“He has really great style,” Raisman told E! News. “He’s about doing stuff with a twist and he’s trying to get me out of my comfort zone, which every time I listen to him about what to wear, people give me so many compliments. He has a really good style.”
Underwood is still listed as an NFL free agent at 25-years-old.
He has been a practice squad player with the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders.