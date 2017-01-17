LONDON (Reuters) - Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.

The Discovery-owned broadcaster, which took over the pan-European Olympic TV rights on Jan. 1, will screen archery events live in the lead up to the Tokyo 2020 Games, and produce comprehensive highlights shows.

"As the new home of the Olympics in Europe, we will follow the millions of journeys all the way up to the 2024 Games," Eurosport CEO Peter Hutton said on Tuesday. "Our aim is to tell the stories of Olympic athletes all year round. Broadcasting the best archery events for the next four years allows us to do that in a sport with great Olympic heritage."

Archery made its Olympic debut in 1900 at the Paris Games. It fell out of favor after the 1920 Olympics, but has been ever-present in the program since 1972.

World Archery President Ugur Erdener said: "(Our) vision is for a world in which everyone has the opportunity to make... archery their activity of choice. The exposure this ongoing partnership with Eurosport provides for the sport is key in motivating the public to get active and give archery a try."

(Editing by: Amlan Chakraborty)