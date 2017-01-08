(Reuters) - World number 14 Roberto Bautista Agut outclassed the aggressive Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-4 to win the Chennai Open title on Sunday.

"I cannot be more happy than now. I played a great tournament," Bautista Agut, who won his fifth ATP tour title, said during the presentation ceremony.

"I know it is very difficult to be a top-10 player but my goal is to be a better player every day."

The second-seeded Spaniard, who was happy to play out long rallies in order to win points, oozed confidence as he comfortably held serve.

He needed to break the 20-year-old Medvedev only once to clinch the opening set.

The second set was a much more even contest with Medvedev threatening to turn the tide after edging out a thrilling 30-shot rally as Bautista Agut, a Chennai finalist in 2013, struggled to break the Russian's service.

Bautista Agut, however, finally broke Medvedev shortly after the big-serving Russian received on-court treatment for a suspected hamstring problem, and wrapped up the match in an hour and 10 minutes.

"I just had some soreness on my muscles (today). You're never happy unless you have won a tournament but I am really happy I made it to the final," said world number 99 Medvedev, who was playing in his first ATP tour final.

"If someone asked me before the tournament 'Will I be happy reaching the final?', I would said yes."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)