(The Sports Xchange) - The Columbus Blue Jackets squandered a three-goal lead but recovered to win their 13th game in a row, a 4-3 home result over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Nick Foligno scored the winning power-play goal and the Blue Jackets (24-5-4) extended their franchise-record and the NHL's longest winning streak this season.

Foligno rebounded his own shot from just outside the crease after a pass from Alexander Wennberg midway through the third period for his 11th goal of the season.

The only winning streaks longer than the Blue Jackets' in one season since 2005-06 are the Pittsburgh Penguins (15-0-0) in 2012-13 and the Washington Capitals (14-0-0 in 2009-10).

Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky won his 13th straight game and beat Boston for the first time, finishing with 37 saves.

The Bruins had handed the Blue Jackets two of their five regulation losses this season.

The Blue Jackets came out firing after the three-day holiday break, opening a 3-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the first period with goals by Scott Hartnell, Seth Jones and Matt Calvert.

But the Bruins (18-15-4) responded with goals by David Backes and Austin Czarnik to make it 3-2 at the end of the opening period.

Whether the Blue Jackets became complacent or the Bruins' ratcheted up their game, a potential blowout suddenly became a close contest.

There was no scoring in the second period until 18:26, when David Krejci scored for Boston to tie it at 3-3 with his seventh goal of the season.

