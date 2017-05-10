 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Boston

Avery Bradley, Celtics slam Wizards in Game 5

The Celtics now lead the series with Washington, 3-2

By
Matt Burke
 Published : May 10, 2017
Avery Bradley, Celtics, Wizards
Avery Bradley was on fire in Game 5 against the Wizards. Getty Images

The Celtics are one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2012 as they slammed the Wizards, 123-101, Wednesday night at TD Garden in Boston.

The C's raced out to a 33-21 lead in the first quarter thanks to big efforts by Avery Bradley, who scored a career playoff-high 29 points, and Al Horford, who hit three 3-pointers on the night. This one was never in doubt as the Celtics owned a 16-point lead at the half. The home team has won every game this series. Game 6 of the best of seven is Friday night in D.C. (8 p.m., ESPN).

RELATED: 2017 NBA MOCK DRAFT: Markelle Fultz to the Lakers

The Wizards made a point of trying to contain Isaiah Thomas in Game 5 as Kelly Oubre Jr. was in Thomas' jock throughout the first half and much of the game. Thomas still managed to score 18 points and dish out nine assists. Meanwhile, Horford had the best all-around game for the C's in Game 5, adding seven assists and grabbing six boards. Marcus Smart had a very strong game off the bench for Boston, scoring nine points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

John Wall led the Wizards with 21 points, but wasn't too efficient, hitting on 7-of17 shots. Wall had a plus/minus of minus-9 for the game.

Tags:CelticsNBA
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 