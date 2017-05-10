Avery Bradley, Celtics slam Wizards in Game 5

The Celtics are one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2012 as they slammed the Wizards, 123-101, Wednesday night at TD Garden in Boston.

The C's raced out to a 33-21 lead in the first quarter thanks to big efforts by Avery Bradley, who scored a career playoff-high 29 points, and Al Horford, who hit three 3-pointers on the night. This one was never in doubt as the Celtics owned a 16-point lead at the half. The home team has won every game this series. Game 6 of the best of seven is Friday night in D.C. (8 p.m., ESPN).

RELATED: 2017 NBA MOCK DRAFT: Markelle Fultz to the Lakers

The Wizards made a point of trying to contain Isaiah Thomas in Game 5 as Kelly Oubre Jr. was in Thomas' jock throughout the first half and much of the game. Thomas still managed to score 18 points and dish out nine assists. Meanwhile, Horford had the best all-around game for the C's in Game 5, adding seven assists and grabbing six boards. Marcus Smart had a very strong game off the bench for Boston, scoring nine points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

John Wall led the Wizards with 21 points, but wasn't too efficient, hitting on 7-of17 shots. Wall had a plus/minus of minus-9 for the game.