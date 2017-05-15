Celtics Cavaliers schedule - 2017 NBA Playoffs Eastern Finals

The Celtics eliminated the Washington Wizards Monday night at TD Garden, 115-105, in a raucous Game 7.

Isaiah Thomas once again led the Celtics in scoring, recording 29 points on 9-of-21 shooting. Unlike Game 6 in Washington, the C's bench stepped up big-time as Kelly Olynyk had the best game of his NBA career. Olynyk popped in 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the floor. Marcus Smart also came up huge for the C's, pumping in 13 points and grabbing six rebounds.

The C's will now face LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavs won the season series, 3-1. Here is the schedule for the series, which starts on Wednesday in Boston.

Wednesday, May 17

Game 1: Cavaliers at Celtics (8:30 p.m., TNT)

Friday, May 19

Game 2: Cavaliers at Celtics (8:30 p.m., TNT)

Sunday, May 21

Game 3: Celtics at Cavaliers (8:30 p.m, TNT)

Tuesday, May 23

Game 4: Celtics at Cavaliers (8:30 p.m., TNT)

Thursday, May 25

Game 5: Cavaliers at Celtics (8:30 p.m., TNT)

Saturday, May 27

Game 6: Celtics at Cavaliers (8:30 p.m., TNT)

Monday, May 29

Game 7: Cavaliers at Celtics (8:30 p.m., TNT)