Celtics embarrassed by 8-seed Bulls, down 0-2 heading to Chicago

For the second straight year the Celtics were embarrassed in a Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs as they fell to Chicago 111-97. The Celtics fell at Atlanta in Game 2 after losing Game 1 last year, scoring just seven points in an 89-72 loss. The C's wound up losing that series in six games.

Former Celtic Rajon Rondo was the star for the Bulls, finishing just one rebound shy of a triple-double.

"[Rondo] approaches everything with such a competitiveness ... He's the ultimate competitor," Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg said Tuesday night.

Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 20 points while Jae Crowder chipped in with 16. Marcus Smart and Kelly Olynyk scored in double figures off the bench for the C's.

Twenty-three teams in NBA history have lost the first two games of a best of seven series at home. Only three have come back to win.

Game 3 of the series will take place Friday night at the United Center in Chicago (7 p.m., CSNNE, ESPN).

"We're playing on Friday. All we can do right now is try and put our best foot forward," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, who fell to 2-10 in his NBA playoff career, told CSNNE.