Every future Celtics NBA Draft pick

The Celtics lined their war chest by acquiring yet another first round pick, adding a future lottery pick from the Sixers, moving back to third overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Here's a full list of the picks and restrictions the team has in upcoming drafts by year:

2017

1st round — 76ers via Kings (3rd overall)

2nd round pick – Cavaliers (37th overall)

2nd round pick – Clippers (53rd)

2nd round pick – T'Wolves (56th)

2018

1st round pick – Celtics

1st round pick – Lakers (if it is 2-5)

1st round pick – Nets

2nd round pick – Celtics (if lower than 56th)

2019

1st round pick – Celtics

1st round pick – Kings (if 2018 Lakers pick from Sixers doesn't transfer, then 2-30 goes to Celtics)

1st round pick – Grizzlies (if it is 9-30)

1st round pick – Clippers (if it is 15-30)

2nd round pick – Celtics (if lower than 56th)

2nd round pick – Clippers

2020

1st round pick – Celtics

1st round pick – Grlzzlies (if it doesn't transfer in 2019 and is between 7-30)

1st round pick – Clippers (if it doesn't transfer in 2019 and is between 15-30)

2nd round pick – Celtics

2nd round pick – Heat

2021

1st round pick – Celtics

1st round pick – Grizzlies (unprotected if it doesn't transfer in 2019 and 2020)

2nd round pick – Celtics