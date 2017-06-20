Home
 
Every future Celtics NBA Draft pick

Here's an updated, complete list of all the Celtics NBA Draft picks through 2021.
Evan Macy
 Published : June 20, 2017

Danny Ainge is a master at waiting for the right time to strike with a trade.

The Celtics lined their war chest by acquiring yet another first round pick, adding a future lottery pick from the Sixers, moving back to third overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Here's a full list of the picks and restrictions the team has in upcoming drafts by year:

2017

1st round — 76ers via Kings (3rd overall)

2nd round pick – Cavaliers (37th overall)
2nd round pick – Clippers (53rd)
2nd round pick – T'Wolves (56th)

2018

1st round pick – Celtics
1st round pick – Lakers (if it is 2-5)
1st round pick – Nets

2nd round pick – Celtics (if lower than 56th)

2019

1st round pick – Celtics
1st round pick – Kings (if 2018 Lakers pick from Sixers doesn't transfer, then 2-30 goes to Celtics)
1st round pick – Grizzlies (if it is 9-30)
1st round pick – Clippers (if it is 15-30)

2nd round pick – Celtics (if lower than 56th)
2nd round pick – Clippers

2020

1st round pick – Celtics
1st round pick – Grlzzlies (if it doesn't transfer in 2019 and is between 7-30)
1st round pick – Clippers (if it doesn't transfer in 2019 and is between 15-30)

2nd round pick – Celtics
2nd round pick – Heat

2021

1st round pick – Celtics
1st round pick – Grizzlies (unprotected if it doesn't transfer in 2019 and 2020)

2nd round pick – Celtics

 

