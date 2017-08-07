Isaiah Thomas, Mookie Betts, Vince Wilfork share the Boston love

Boston truly is a unique sports city in that each major pro sports team seems genuinely invested in the well-being of their pro sports peers.

On Monday, Celtics star Isaiah Thomas was out and about at Pats training camp – meeting with Pats owner Robert Kraft and pointing out Tom Brady on the practice field to his children. On Saturday, Red Sox star Mookie Betts stopped by Thomas’ basketball camp to give him a pair of signed sneakers.

The big retirement

Patriots great Vince Wilfork announced his retirement from the NFL in the best possible way for a man of his size – a retirement video which coupled as a commercial for baby back ribs BBQ. Big Vince tweeted, “Well y’all – it’s been a great run, but the time has come. @Kingsford,” and below was a vid of him dancing by a grill wearing no shirt and blue overalls.

Wilfork is set to hold a “farewell tailgate” before the Pats’ regular season opening on Thursday, Sept. 7 at Gillette.

Expect Wilfork to be in every Dunkin’ Donuts, Papa Gino’s, Hooters of Saugus and Kelly’s Roast Beef ad you see over the course of the next decade. Jolly, 350-pound former football players make perfect pitch men.