No. 1 seed Celtics fall in Game 1 to No. 8 seeded Bulls

Nearly everyone expects the Cleveland Cavaliers to waltz to the NBA Finals thanks to a weak Eastern Conference playoff field. The popular thought looks to be true two days into the 2017 NBA Playoffs as the Cavs won their Game 1 vs. Indiana and the No. 1 seeded Celtics and No. 3 seeded Raptors lost their respective first games.

The Celtics fell to Chicago in Boston Sunday night, losing 106-102, as the Bulls took a 1-0 series lead. Game 2 of the series is Tuesday night in Boston (8 p.m., TNT, CSNNE).

The Bulls put up 32 points in the fourth quarter after the C's had looked solid throughout much of the game. Chicago's Jimmy Butler, who had been mentioned in trade rumors involving the Celtics earlier this year, scored a team-high 30 points. Bobby Portis had 19 points off the bench for the Bulls.

Isaiah Thomas, playing in the game just a day after his sister horrifically passed away in a car accident in the state of Washington, scored a game-high 33 points. Al Horford pumped in 19 points for the C's while Avery Bradley added 14.