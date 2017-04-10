Patriots to sign Marshawn Lynch, Adrian Peterson or LeGarrette Blount?

The Patriots are playing hardball with running back LeGarrette Blount by leaking out whispers that they’re talking to similar power running backs with bigger names.

Childish? Yes. Will it work out for the Pats? Yes.

Expect Blount to re-sign next week.

After having the prettiest girl in school, Adrian Peterson, in for a workout last week – it was reported by the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe on Monday that former Seattle Seahawks back Marshawn Lynch “privately expressed interest in playing for the Patriots if talks break off with the Raiders.”

Beast Mode is playing right into the Pats’ negotiating plans with Blount with that nugget. Probably some sort of side deal with an agent.

Banner years

ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss pointed out this week that the Patriots do not have space for a fifth Super Bowl banner in the south end zone at Gillette Stadium. (Note: This is EXACTLY why the rest of the country despises us).

“This is the definition of what owner Robert Kraft calls a ‘high class problem” to have,” Reiss wrote. “When this was mentioned, it was relayed that the club is considering design plans on how to proceed with the fifth Super Bowl banner.”

The Pats have time to think this one over as they won’t unveil the banner until that opening Thursday night in September on National TV. Speaking of that, the NFL will release its full 2017 regular season schedule at some point next week.

No doubt, the NFL Network’s broadcast of the schedule release will blow whatever live baseball game is being shown on MLB Network out of the water in the TV ratings.