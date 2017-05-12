Chelsea wins 2016-17 Premier League Title

Michy Batshuayi made 18 substitute appearances throughout the 2016-17 Premier League season, but none was more important than the one he made on Friday.

Needing three points to clinch the Premier League title against West Bromwich Albion and with the match goalless with 82 minutes played, Batshuayi slotted home a cross from Cesar Azpilicueta to deliver Chelsea its sixth-ever English top-flight title and fifth Premier League championship.

The three points put Chelsea at 87 points, 10 points clear of second-place Tottenham who has three matches to play.

The victory officially stops Leicester City's reign as Premier League title holders after a 375-day stretch that was one of the most improbable in sports history. It also provides a grand finish to Antonio Conte's first year as Chelsea manager, who took over Jose Mourinho after the West Londoners finished in 10th last season.

Chelsea now has won two English titles in the past three seasons and five in the last 13.

Before the Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea, the Blues' last top-flight title came in the 1954-55 season.

A sixth title continues Chelsea's rise into the upper echelons of English football:

Most English top-flight titles

Manchester United: 20

Liverpool: 18

Arsenal: 13

Everton: 9

Aston Villa: 7

Sunderland: 6

Chelsea: 6