(The Sports Xchange) - The 90th Major League Baseball All-Star Game in 2019 will be held at Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians, commissioner Rob Manfred officially announced on Friday.

The Indians returned to the World Series last fall for the first time since 1997, which also was the last time the team hosted the All-Star Game. The Indians took the Chicago Cubs to seven games last year before losing a dramatic World Series.

Cleveland also hosted the All-Star Game in 1935 (the third in the event's history) as well as 1954, 1963 and 1981.

"Last year's World Series was a great illustration of the rich baseball history in Cleveland," Manfred said in a statement.

"We are delighted that the 2019 All-Star Game will be in Cleveland with the Indians' loyal fans during an exciting time for the franchise. Major League Baseball looks forward to bringing 90th Midsummer Classic to downtown Cleveland in 2019 to celebrate the best of our sport."

The Indians will follow this year's All-Star Game hosts, the Miami Marlins, and the Washington Nationals in 2018.

The 2017 All-Star Game is slated for July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami, marking the first time that the Marlins will host the event in their franchise history.

(Editing by Andrew Both)