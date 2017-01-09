MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican driver Esteban Gutierrez will compete in his home Formula E electric race in April after losing his Formula One seat at the U.S-owned Haas team.

Any real hopes Gutierrez had of staying on the grand prix grid took a hit last week when the Manor team went into administration.

Formula E organizers, announcing the move at a Mexico City news conference with chief executive Alejandro Agag, said the 25-year-old former Ferrari reserve was also analyzing his options to race in their series in the 2017/18 season.

Gutierrez, who failed to score a point last year, has been replaced by Denmark's Kevin Magnussen alongside Frenchman Romain Grosjean at Haas for the season that starts in Australia on March 26,

Formula E has attracted several ex-Formula One drivers and Gutierrez's presence will be a boost for organizers of the Mexican race.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)