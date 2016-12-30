And then there were two?

The New York Islanders’ crowded goaltender roster may have dropped to two after the team placed starter Jaroslav Halak on waivers Friday afternoon.

The move comes after Halak was pulled in the second period during Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild for allowing four goals on 24 shots.

Three of those goals came in a span of 80 seconds, giving the Wild their fastest three goals in franchise history.

It was the third time Halak was pulled from the net in 11 games. He was replaced by Jean-Francois Berube, who stopped 10 of 11 shots on goal.

“Jaro wasn’t sharp at all, he gave up some soft goals and we had to battle back. We did against a real good team,” coach Jack Capuano said after the Isles’ 6-4 loss. “We needed a better effort from Jaro, quite honestly … Four goals on 24 shots isn’t going to get it done,” he added.

It is presumed that Thomas Greiss will take over as starting goaltender, with Berube as backup.

Halak, who has been with the Islanders since 2014, is 6-8-5 with a 3.23 goals-against average in 21 games.

If he is not claimed off the waivers, the Islanders could send him to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in the AHL.