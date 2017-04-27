Jena Frumes hot new Instagram pics, photos gallery

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown seems to have dumped his Instagram model girlfriend, Jena Frumes. Brown posted pictures of himself, two of his kids – named Autonomy and Ali King - and his baby mama, Chelsie Kyriss, on Instagram this week, days after attending an NBA playoff game with Frumes. Kyriss is pregnant with a third child of Brown’s as well.

“Don’t be for everybody.”

“I just want happiness.”

“Everything you read on the Internet is true.” – Abraham Lincoln

Kyriss has since deleted the following post on her Instagram regarding the situation:

“One Antonio did have obligation to MY FAMILY….WE LIVE together and have been in a relationship for 6 years have two kids together and one on the way so if that’s not an obligation I don’t know what is. Two you do not look at someone the night you walk out and tell them you appreciate them and love them to go turn around an do what he’s done to someone! I could go on and on about things YALL really don’t know about OUR LIFE but I will refrain.”