John Ruddy has MLS interest, Vancouver among suitors: Source

The English goalkeeper could make a move stateside this summer.
By
Kristian Dyer
 Published : June 26, 2017
Norwich City goalkeeper John Ruddy. (Photo: Getty Images)
Norwich City keeper John Ruddy could make the trip across the Atlantic from England to the United States this summer. (Photo: Getty Images)

John Ruddy has interest in MLS and the English international could be landing in the league potentially this summer, a league source tells Metro

Ruddy is currently out of contract this summer, the former Norwich City goalkeeper fielding interest from the English Premier League as well as showing some intrigue in a move to MLS. The source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that several teams have shown attention when it comes to Ruddy with the Vancouver Whitecaps most strongly linked to the player.

The talented shot-stopper, who turns 31 years old this October, has been a solid goalkeeper for Norwich since signing with the team in 2010. His strong form in the Premier League translated to his one appearance with England in a 2-1 friendly win over Italy in 2012.

He would certainly be one of the highest profile goalkeepers in MLS if the Whitecaps make good on their high-level of intrigue on the goalkeeper.

Vancouver is currently primed to make the playoffs, fourth in the Western Conference with 1.4 points per game. On Saturday they got a solid result in a 2-2 draw at Minnesota United but it was a frustrating performance given that they were up 2-0 at halftime. An error by goalkeeper David Ousted on Minnesota’s first goal where he let the ball squeak in at the near post let ‘the Loons’ get back into the match and eventually secure a tie.

 

Tags:MLSSoccer
