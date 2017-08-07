Kristin Cavallari Instagram photos, pics gallery

Jay Cutler, who owns a face you’d love to give a Randy Savage-style elbow drop to, is back in the NFL.

He’ll be the starting QB for the Miami Dolphins and will face the Pats twice this season, which is more exciting news for Pats fans.

Cutler is something of an Internet sensation for not only the old “Smokin’ Jay Cutler” deal, but also the fact that he and his wife, Kristin Cavallari, are against vaccines. Cutler and his E-list actress bride do not vaccinate their children because they’re afraid it causes autism. Nevermind the fact that if too many people believe what the Cutler’s do, then we could soon welcome back measles, mumps and friggin’ polio into our society.

Make no mistake, this is worse than Kyrie Irving believing the world is flat. This crap affects the human race.

