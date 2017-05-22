McKayla Maroney new hot pics, photos, NSFW video

Former U.S. Olympics star McKayla Maroney was in the news for flashing her backside on Instagram. At first, most thought it was a hack. Instead, Maroney said it was done on purpose and then followed it up with a couple new racy shots (see below).

Maroney, who gained fame in the 2012 Summer Olympics for her “not impressed” face, is 21-years-old now and wants to start a singing career.

She talked about it with Gymnastic magazine last year and went all third person on them.

“I don’t want anybody to think that McKayla is retiring [from gymnastics],” she said. “I don’t even want people to use that word. I got into gymnastics when I was 18 months old … and this is something I’m always going to be a part of. I’m never leaving this sport. The only difference is I’m not competing anymore.”

You can check out Maroney's Instagram here and see pics and photos of her in a Getty gallery above and her best IG shots below.

👑 A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on May 15, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

i still wish em well A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on May 15, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

another world premiere A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on May 13, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

down by the water A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on Sep 20, 2016 at 12:24pm PDT

hope everyone had a lovely day 🌻 A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on Jul 12, 2016 at 7:12pm PDT

🎉🇺🇸💃🏼💅🏼 A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on Jul 4, 2016 at 10:45pm PDT

Happy 4th 🇺🇸 A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on Jul 4, 2016 at 5:21pm PDT

spend all my money on green smoothies A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on Jun 25, 2016 at 5:05pm PDT

too much green ? A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:15pm PDT

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on Jun 4, 2016 at 5:08pm PDT

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on Mar 20, 2016 at 2:02pm PDT