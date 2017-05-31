NBA Finals predictions: Warriors to sweep LeBron, Cavaliers?

Metro's sports editors predict the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Matt Burke, Metro Boston

Three hundred and 32 days ago, we all agreed that adding Kevin Durant – by anyone’s measure a top five player in the NBA – to a team that had just won 73 games and had come within seconds of claiming back-to-back titles meant that the Warriors had locked up the 2016-17 NBA title.

Absolutely nothing has changed to convince me that Golden State will not only beat LeBron and the Cavs, but they will sweep them.

If anyone was going to upset the Warriors in this postseason in one game (they’re 12-0, remember), it was Gregg Popovich and his brilliance. Nope, the Warriors swept the Spurs.

Durant’s injury? I’ll say he’s rested, after averaging 26.2 points per game the last two rounds.

Is Mike Brown a great coach? Hell no. But neither is Tyronn Lue, who was perplexed by the Celtics’ offense last round.

Prediction: Warriors in 4

Evan Macy, Metro Philadelphia

My head wants to pick the Warriors in a sweep, becoming the first team ever to go 16-0 in the NBA Playoffs a year after being the first team to win 73 games in a season. My heart wants to pick the Cavaliers, who are fueled by the beastly force of nature that is LeBron James - ascending toward becoming the absolute GOAT. So I'm going to split the difference. Mike Brown at the helm of Golden State worries me, but so too does the Cavs' defense trying to combat Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all at the same time.

Prediction: Warriors in 6

Joe Pantorno, Metro New York

Think about that one bully in school that you inexplicably got away from once while embarrassing him in front of the whole playground. That was the Cleveland Cavaliers' comeback on the Golden State Warriors last year. This year, that bully hit the gym and gained 240 pounds of muscle in the form of Kevin Durant and he is mad. Because of my respect for LeBron James, I will say this series goes 6, but the Warriors get their revenge.

Prediction: Warriors in 6