NBA rumors: Golden State Warriors will not visit the White House

The Golden State Warriors will not visit the White House to visit President Trump if they are invited, according to several rumors circulating today.

The Warriors won their second championship in three years, but it will be their first victory under President Donald Trump.

The team visited the White House in February 2016 after becoming the 2015 NBA champions and met President Barack Obama.

With Donald Trump in office, things could be a lot different this time around.

Since defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers to bring home another championship to the Bay Area, one of the biggest question circulating right now is if the team has plans to visit the White House and meet President Trump if they are invited.

According to sources, there was a "unanimous decision" made by the 2017 NBA champions to skip the White House visit.

New York City-based financial advisor at CNBC Josh Brown claims he heard the news from several reports.

NBA champion Warriors skipping the White House visit, as a unanimous team decision per reports. — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) June 13, 2017

We are already know how some players feel about President Trump.

Warriors forward David West expressed his feelings during a sports podcast in January.

“All the tactics that he used to get elected are the very things that someone like me, who works with youth on a consistent basis, are the things that we try to talk our young folks out of being.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr vocalized his disapproval of Donald Trump had won. He expressed his feelings during a post-game interview in November of 2016.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr shares his thoughts about Donald Trump

Steve Kerr -- "this is my rant" -- for 2+ minutes on the presidential election: "Maybe we should've seen this coming" pic.twitter.com/MJOcSdXxHH — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 10, 2016

Although the Golden State Warriors have not confirmed this rumor, they have released the following statement regarding the speculation.

"Today is all about celebrating our championship. We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions when and if necessary."

Of course, people have already taken to Twitter to express their feelings about the rumor.

Twitter reacts accordingly

The Golden State Warriors voted unanimously to skip their entire visit to Donald Trump's White House. As woke as any team in sports. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 13, 2017

The entire Warriors organization is skipping the White House visit? pic.twitter.com/Usgr4foL5f — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) June 13, 2017

The Warriors should take skipping the White House a step further and go visit Obama again wherever he is. — J-LIVE (@realjlive) June 13, 2017

If Warriors are really lucky, Trump will already be impeached by the time of their White House visit. — M.G. Siegler (@mgsiegler) June 13, 2017

When you're mad that KD won a ring but see the Warriors declined to visit the White House pic.twitter.com/o2gMDGesvM — UNCONQUERED (@TrueOrigiNole) June 13, 2017

Not a Warriors fan but a HUGE fan of any team who doesn't visit Donald Trump's White House. So I guess my Warrior fan status looks like..... pic.twitter.com/9iE059T3iC — (🔥) (🔥) (🔥) (@iconicfonts) June 13, 2017

When you're enjoying your championship, but then remember you gotta visit Trump at the White House pic.twitter.com/SbdY3VVwWD — Warriors (@TheCity73) June 13, 2017