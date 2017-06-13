Home
 
NBA rumors: Golden State Warriors will not visit the White House

A rumor has emerged claiming the 2017 NBA champion Golden State Warriors will not visit the White House to meet the president.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : June 13, 2017
The Golden State Warriors will not visit the White House to visit President Trump if they are invited, according to several rumors circulating today.

The Warriors won their second championship in three years, but it will be their first victory under President Donald Trump.

The team visited the White House in February 2016 after becoming the 2015 NBA champions and met President Barack Obama.

With Donald Trump in office, things could be a lot different this time around.

Since defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers to bring home another championship to the Bay Area, one of the biggest question circulating right now is if the team has plans to visit the White House and meet President Trump if they are invited.

According to sources, there was a "unanimous decision" made by the 2017 NBA champions to skip the White House visit.

New York City-based financial advisor at CNBC Josh Brown claims he heard the news from several reports.

We are already know how some players feel about President Trump.

Warriors forward David West expressed his feelings during a sports podcast in January.

“All the tactics that he used to get elected are the very things that someone like me, who works with youth on a consistent basis, are the things that we try to talk our young folks out of being.” 

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr vocalized his disapproval of Donald Trump had won. He expressed his feelings during a post-game interview in November of 2016.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr shares his thoughts about Donald Trump

Although the Golden State Warriors have not confirmed this rumor, they have released the following statement regarding the speculation.

"Today is all about celebrating our championship. We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions when and if necessary."

Of course, people have already taken to Twitter to express their feelings about the rumor.

Twitter reacts accordingly

 

