Giants, Jets work out Monmouths Darnell Leslie, Temple's Nate Hairston at local pro day

The New York Giants held their local college Pro Day on Thursday followed by the New York Jets on Friday. Not surprisingly, a lot of the same names were present at both Pro Days.

Multiple sources gave Metro some insight into the players getting scoped out by the Jets on Friday.

One of the more interesting names at the Jets on Friday was Darnell Leslie. After missing 2015 with an injury, Leslie started 11 games last year and the defensive lineman was second on Monmouth with 72 tackles. He also was second in tackles for a loss and sacks.

Another name that might generate some interest is Temple cornerback Nate Hairston who a source says was at the Giants Pro Day yesterday and was with the Jets on Friday. A converted wide receiver, Hairston won the starting job at Temple last year and has tremendous upside even as he’s still learning the intricacies of the position.

One player fast drawing some interest is Phazahn Odom, the Fordham tight end who has some good film and measurables at his recent Pro Day. Per a source he was at the Giants local day yesterday and checked in with the Jets on Friday.

Wagner linebacker Najee Harris and running back Mattias McKinnon were at the Jets facility on Friday. Also there was New Hampshire tight end Jordan Powell who was a two-year starter with the FCS program.

Metro reported earlier this week that several Rutgers players were going to attend both local days. Guard Chris Muller, wide receiver Carlton Agudosi, wide receiver Vance Matthews, safety Anthony Cioffi, wide receiver Andre Patton and defensive end Darius Hamilton were all at the Giants and Jets local days. In addition, Metro reported that Kansas defensive back Tevin Shaw was also slated to make both local days as well.

Rutgers offensive lineman J.J. Denman was also at both local days.​