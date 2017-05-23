Is MLB in Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres' near future?

New York Yankees top prospect, shortstop Gleyber Torres, isn’t wasting any time moving up within the ranks of the team’s farm system.

The organization’s top prospect and Major League Baseball’s No. 2 overall minor leaguer, Torres was promoted from double-A Trenton to triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

It took all of just 32 games or the 20-year-old to prove he was ready to take the next step. In 121 at-bats, he put up a .273/.367/.496 slash with five home runs, 18 RBI and 10 doubles.

His 16 extra base hits amounted for almost half of his season total thanks to quick hands and solid pitch recognition.

"He checked every box necessary in that league [the Eastern League in double-A]," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

So should Yankees fans expect Torres to take the next step and make his MLB debut this season?

Well, the answer is somewhat convoluted.

At the moment, life is pretty solid for the big club. Entering Tuesday night, the 26-16 Baby Bombers were 1.5 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the AL East.

A middle infield of Starlin Castro and Didi Gregorius seems solid at the moment, but they could be moved around due to the inconsistencies being experienced at the hot corner.

Third baseman Chase Headley experienced a red-hot start to his 2017 season as he batted .409 in his first 15 games. In his following 25 games, he collected just 16 hits in 104 at-bats for a .154 average.

If his struggles continue, Torres could be called up to add some offensive spark.

"He is a shortstop learning second and third," Cashman told Sherman. "This is the best way to prepare him to provide protection in case we need him in the majors."

But it could be a risky move.

The player acquired as a part of the Aroldis Chapman trade last year is one of the youngest players in triple-A right now. If he were called up to the majors, he’d be the youngest in the league.

But given his promise, it’s imperative that the Yankees play this just perfectly. His status as one of baseball’s best young talents could reap major rewards as long as the team is patient enough to ensure he fully develops a complete major-league game.