Islanders hire Scott Gomez as assistant coach

On Tuesday, the New York Islanders announced that 16-year NHL veteran Scott Gomez will be brought on as an assistant coach next season.

It is the first major hire behind the bench by new head coach Doug Weight, who had the interim tag removed shortly after the Islanders narrowly missed the playoffs:

"Scott brings an immense amount of hockey knowledge to our coaching staff. His offensive instincts, expertise on the power-play and the way he could control the game with his skating and smarts, are all key elements that we want implemented into our group. He played in the league as recently as the 2015-16 season so he can relate to today's NHL player in an effort to bring out the best in each member of the team."

The 37-year-old Gomez has now completed his New York metropolitan area trifecta.

Drafted by the New Jersey Devils, Gomez won the Calder Trophy in 2000 to kick off a seven-year stint with the team that included a pair of Stanley Cup wins.

He also spent two seasons with the Rangers before stops with the Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators.

Gomez garnered two All-Star selections and amassed 756 points (181 G, 575 A) during his playing career.

His responsibilities could include developing young talent like Josh Ho-Sang, Anthony Beauvillier, Michael Dal Colle and Matthew Barzal to play alongside the likes of John Tavares and Anders Lee.