Knicks owner James Dolan will play with band during NBA draft

You know how almost everyone says that James Dolan is unfit to be the owner of the New York Knicks? Well, you can chalk up another tally in that department on Thursday.

While team president Phil Jackson attempts to run the team into the ground by fielding trade offers for franchise star Kristaps Porzingis, which could come in an attempt to move up in tonight's draft, Dolan will be playing with his band JD & The Straight Shot at the City Winery starting at 8 p.m.

That's right, while the Knicks are crashing and burning and their fans are praying to the powers that be for someone to save them, Dolan will be strumming his guitar with his pals at a winery, shut off from the chaos that is his organization.

It doesn't get more comical than this, folks.

Then again, Dolan, Jackson and Knicks management might take that as a challenge.