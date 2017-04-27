Jets draft Jamal Adams with No. 6 pick at 2017 NFL draft

Along the Benjamin Franklin Turnpike in Philadelphia, the New York Jets selected safety Jamal Adams out of LSU with the sixth pick of the 2017 NFL draft on Thursday night.

With the team in full rebuild mode, the pick offers an in-depth look at the organization’s plans moving forward.

Even though this was the sixth pick, Adams falling to the Jets could be considered a monumental steal in the coming years.

Considered one of the very best prospects that some analysts had going within the top-two, Adams has all the intangibles to become a defensive All-Pro and leader in the coming years.

The man can hit and he can hit hard. I’m not talking about simply wrapping up a ball carrier and bringing him to the turf. I’m talking about hits that can turn a game on its head and hand-deliver momentum to his team.

His closing speed will make him a nightmare near the line of scrimmage on short-yardage situations, but he is never quick to overcommit.

That comes from his supreme football I.Q. and his ability to direct an entire secondary for maximum coverage.

With an astute ability to recognize the offense’s scheme, Adams regularly puts himself in playmaking situations. It’s what led him to record 143 tackles and five interceptions over the last two seasons at LSU.

There are times when he is too eager when defending receivers downfield, making forcible contact that results in penalties.

That shouldn’t concern the Jets and their fans too much considering the struggles they had last year in the secondary.

With 30 passing touchdowns allowed in 2016, Adams is a huge step in the right direction to ensure that doesn’t happen again next season.