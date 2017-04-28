Jets fans at NFL Draft already calling for USC QB Sam Darnold in 2018

A father and son from northern Vermont -- just below Canada -- drove all the way down to the City of Brotherly Love to see what their favorite team, the New York Jets, would do at No. 6.

After all was said and done, their wait -- which saw them standing in the front row of the draft since 3 p.m. -- was all worth it after the team selected LSU safety, Jamal Adams

“I really like it,” said Matthew Palmer, the son. “I thought he was probably the second best behind Myles Garrett in the draft.”

His thoughts mimic that of the majority as the Jets came away as the winners after a flurry of activity and surprises occurred in the first five picks. Adams slides into a Jets secondary that desperately needed a field general in the middle, a spot he believes he’ll fill from day one.

The father, Rich Palmer, also calls the pick “solid” and specifically pointed out Adams as being “a character” as evidenced by his entertaining remarks after being selected [link your story].

The Jets will make their selection in round two with the No. 39 overall selection, followed by a pair of third round picks on Friday night.

The father-son pair, like most of Jets nation, feel there are more areas for the team to address.

“I think with the Jets you can take any position at this point it doesn’t hurt wherever you go,” said the younger Palmer.

His father is already looking towards next year’s class, specifically at the highly-touted quarterback coming out of USC, Sam Darnold.

For now, though, the Arnolds and the rest of the Jets faithful will take the night as as victory with the selection of Adams and hope that the team continues to identify its weaknesses as the draft continues.