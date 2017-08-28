Jets name Josh McCown starting QB for Week 1

Todd Bowles went with the veteran option to lead his team into what is expected to be a dismal season.

The Jets are going with experience as they've named Josh McCown their starting quarterback. (Photo: Getty Images)

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles announced on Monday that veteran Josh McCown will be the team's starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2017 NFL regular season:

Coach Bowles: Josh McCown will open the season as the starting QB. pic.twitter.com/4P5KoyF3fV — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 28, 2017

The 38-year-old beat out youngsters Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty for the starting job despite getting very little reps during the preseason.

In the first three weeks of the exhibition slate, McCown attempted just four passes, completing three of them for 72 yards and a touchdown.

The limited work might have been all the Jets needed to see as Hackenberg and Petty shouldered most of the load.

Petty out-performed Hackenberg though, completing 32-of-48 passes for 426 yards and three touchdowns. Hackenberg went 32-of-52 for 267 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

McCown has had extremely limited success as a starter over his first 14 years in the NFL, which saw him play for seven different teams. In 60 starts, he holds an 18-42 career record.

That likely won't change this season as the Jets are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL.

They will open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.