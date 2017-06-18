Juan Quintero to MLS, Red Bulls? Soccer rumors update

Juan Quintero has been linked to a possible move to MLS, the talented 24-year old Colombian attacking midfielder appearing set to be on a move this summer. But one Eastern Conference side won’t be in the mix for his attacking ability.

A league source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, tells Metro New York that the New York Red Bulls are not one of those teams pursuing the Colombian international. A move from Portuguese club Porto does “not appear likely as the Red Bulls are not in the mix for the player,” per the source.

The Red Bulls, the league source said, have not gone after the player while several other MLS teams have shown interest.

Part of the Colombian Olympic squad as well as the regular national team, Quintero appears poised to leave Porto, a perennial presence in the UEFA Champions League and historically one of the top teams in Portugal. Recent reports had linked Quintero with a move to the Red Bulls among other teams.

RELATED: Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch takes time to be a soccer dad

Even the players social media had indicated that he was in New York City, setting off a flurry of speculation of a possible move to the Red Bulls.

This past season, Quintero was on loan with Independiente Medellin of the Colombian league. The attacking midfielder scored eight goals on 15 appearances, enhancing his possibilities to make Colombia’s roster for next summer’s World Cup in Russia. Quintero played for his national team three years ago in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

While a brilliant attacking player, Quintero has struggled with consistency throughout his career. His ability on the ball is clever but his workrate – or lack thereof – likely wouldn’t have fit into a high pressing team such as the Red Bulls.