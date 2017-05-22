 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
New York

Knicks 2017 NBA draft profile: Dennis Smith

With New York picking No. 8 overall in this year's draft, Metro will take a look at every possible prospect that could fall to the team come late June.
By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : May 22, 2017
NC State point guard Dennis Smith during the ACC Tournament. (Photo: Getty Images)
The Knicks could be looking to bolster their backcourt in the draft, meaning NC State's Dennis Smith would be a prime candidate for the team. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tags:KnicksNBANBA Draft
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 