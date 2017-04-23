MLS rumors: Chicharito headed to Los Angeles FC?

(Editor's Note)

On Saturday night, Metro New York’s Kristian Dyer reported on MSG Network several MLS rumblings from around the league, including a potential monster deal for Chicharito and the Portland Timbers looking for a centerback.

Dyer serves as the ‘Red Bulls Insider’ on MSG’s broadcasts of the New York Red Bulls.

Mexican national team forward Chicharito has seen in recent weeks his conversations with Los Angeles FC make “significant process” according to a league source. The expansion side, ready to enter the league in 2018, has been talking with the current Bayer Leverkusen forward for months about the possibility of a transfer.

The source said that the deal for Chicharito would make him the “highest salaried player in MLS history,” a deal that could potentially reach in excess of $10 million per season.

Having spent time with Manchester United and Real Madrid, the 28-year old forward would create quite a bit of buzz for the expansion team. He’s found minutes and success difficult this year with Leverkusen although he still brings solid form with El Tri.

In other news from around the league, sources say that the San Jose Earthquakes, who were again shutout midweek in a scoreless draw at the New England Revolution, are currently looking in the Latin American markets for a No. 10 player to kick start their struggling offense. Also, a source said that expansion team Minnesota United are scouring the transfer market and the league for a winger to add to their midfield.

A very interesting move might be shaping up in the Pacific Northwest. A source says that the Timbers are looking for a centerback and have zeroed in on the Turkish top flite to find an intriguing name.

Their target is believed to be John Boye, a central defender playing for Sivasspor. A Ghanaian international, the 59-capped defender turned 23-years old on Sunday. He is an integral part of Ghana’s national team and come boasting significant experience in Europe including playing for Rennais in France’s Ligue 1.

Here is the rest of Dyer's segment on MSG's pregame show where he talks with Tina Cervasio about the Red Bulls formation switch and other team related notes.