NBA rumors: Knicks hire Barack Obama's brother-in-law

Craig Robinson, the brother of former First Lady Michelle Obama, will take a front-office position at Madison Square Garden.

Craig Robinson (right) will take on multiple roles within the New York Knicks' front office. (Photo: Getty Images)

The New York Knicks have hired Craig Robinson, the brother-in-law of former President Barack Obama, to a front-office position on Monday, as first reported by the Vertical's Shams Charania.

Robinson formerly held a position with the Milwaukee Bucks as vice president of player and organizational development.

The 55-year-old will hold a number of positions with the Knicks including general manager of the team's G-League affiliate in Westchester while overseeing player development.

He is the latest addition to a Knicks front office that has been majorly revamped over the past month-and-a-half.

Phil Jackson was dismissed at the end of June while Steve Mills took over as team president.

His first order of business was hiring Scott Perry as general manager, who had just been brought on by the Sacramento Kings in April as vice president of basketball operations.