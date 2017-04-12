New York Giants 7-round mock: 2017 NFL draft

The New York Giants hold seven picks in this month’s NFL draft, a chance for a team that spent big in free agency last year to augment their depth and perhaps add a difference maker or two.

With no compensatory picks, the Giants hold very little room for error. And while they don’t have loads of needs, a team with legitimate playoff ambitions could become Super Bowl favorites out of the NFC if they can have a solid draft.

Metro New York’s Giants Mock Draft 1.0:

Round 1 (No. 23) — Cam Robinson (OT): A starter at Alabama since his freshman year, the Giants get a player who can step right in and compete as a rookie. The Giants offensive line was their downfall last year and Robinson would come in and instantly be a starter at either offensive tackle position.

Round 2 (No. 55) — DeShone Kizer (QB): The allure of a quarterback in this draft will be too much for the Giants, who will need to begin grooming a replacement for Eli Manning very soon. Kizer may have left Notre Dame too early according to his head coach, but he has some intriguing tools to develop over the next few seasons.

Round 3 (No. 87) — Trey Hendrickson (DE): There’s a lot to like about Hendrickson’s game from his tenure at FAU and his solid 40-yard-dash time at the NFL combine. Plus, a really good pro day in March will help his stock. He’s not overly athletic but a good, solid edge rusher.

Round 4 (No. 140) — James Conner (FB): The story of Conner and his triumph over Hodgkin’s lymphoma is well known, showing the character and perseverance of the Pitt running back. He can help the Giants in short yardage situations and as a fullback as well.

Round 5 (No. 167) — Marquel Lee (OLB): With good production at Wake Forest, Lee can step into the two-deep with the Giants. He has good length, good speed and solid instincts. Not to mention he's well-built for an outside linebacker.

Round 6 (No. 207) — Jake Elliott (K): It's the sixth round, why not take a flier on a kicker? He was 21-for-26 during his senior season at Memphis and made all 54 point-after attempts.

Round 7 (No. 241) — Michael Roberts (TE) – The Toledo tight end projects as a pass-catching option downfield who isn’t a tremendous blocker. He has good length and a solid set of hands that could see him develop into a productive target.