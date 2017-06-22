NHL trade rumors: Flames after Islanders D Travis Hamonic

With the NHL lifting its trade freeze at 8 a.m. Thursday morning, the rumors and speculation are beginning to fly all over the league.

The New York Islanders are expected to be one of the busier teams in the next few days as they seek to improve their roster and look to have the assets to pull it off.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that the Calgary Flames have looked into acquiring Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic.

The 26-year-old blueliner is set to be included in plenty of trade talks, but I would expect the Western Canadian teams like the Flames to inquire often about Hamonic. Two years ago, he asked to be traded to an organization closer to his home and family in St. Malo, Manitoba. The Islanders worked toward making it happen before he rescinded the request.

Despite an injury-riddled season which was the worst of his career, Hamonic still holds the promise of providing a solid piece to the top-four ranks of any team's defensive core.

However, the Islanders asking price will likely include a top-six forward that can support John Tavares, who will be a free agent next summer and needs to be shown by management that the organization is moving in the right direction.

Given the Flames likely wouldn't want to part with Johnny Gaudreau or Sean Monahan, Sam Bennet, a 20-year-old forward who has the potential to develop into a 25-plus goal scorer, and a draft pick might be the best Calgary could offer.

It likely would not be enough as the Islanders have been rumored in dealing for Matt Duchene of the Colorado Avalanche, Jordan Eberle of the Edmonton Oilers and Alex Galchenyuk of the Montreal Canadiens.