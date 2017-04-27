Noah Syndergaard injury moves Mets closer to panic button

Whenever New York Mets fans think they have hit rock bottom, a shovel and pickax are thrown their way and they are ordered to dig deeper.

It’s bad enough that the Washington Nationals swept the Mets last weekend or that they looked lost in an 8-2 drubbing at the hands of the Atlanta Braves … or that they lost nine of their last 10 games entering Thursday. But it’s the injuries that continue to pick the roster apart.

The latest victim is ace Noah Syndergaard, who was scratched from his start against the Braves on Thursday afternoon because of a tired arm.

Manager Terry Collins believes that Thor’s tired arm is actually biceps tendinitis, which is not major, but the Mets cannot exactly afford to lose him given their start to the season.

Matt Harvey will start in Syndergaard’s place, which makes Thursday the second-consecutive time he has been rolled out a day early in order to relieve an injured arm.

Jacob deGrom battled a stiff neck last week that forced him to miss his scheduled start on Friday against the Nationals.

It’s a big ask for Harvey, who is coming off thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last fall and hasn’t exactly been a pillar of consistent health himself.

If this team does not have healthy pitching, then a tense fan base and the franchise could grow even testier despite not even being a month into the season.

Granted, the Mets haven’t had fully healthy pitching at all yet as they are still waiting for Steven Matz and Seth Lugo to join the team after picking up knocks late in spring training.

The offense simply cannot outscore teams early on, which has put plenty of pressure on the pitchers that are left. New York sports a .208 team batting average, which is the second-worst mark in the majors and contains a lineup incapable of playing small ball.

With a .286 team on-base percentage, also second-worst in the league, the Mets cannot manufacture offense without the home run. In fact, they have only had 101 at-bats with runners in scoring position through 20 games, by far the worst in the majors.

Names that they have relied on over the past few seasons have been a no-show. Jose Reyes has been forced to vacate his spot as the lead-off man with a .114/.205 slash while Curtis Granderson, who also moonlighted as the Mets’ guy at the top of the order, is batting .141/.195.

Neil Walker isn’t adding much to the middle of the lineup with a .197 batting average and more pressure has been put on him while Yoenis Cespedes and Asdrubal Cabrera battle hamstring injuries. Not to mention first basemen Lucas Duda and Wilmer Flores have made their way to the disabled list, too.

The only two players that are contributing so far are Jay Bruce and Michael Conforto. The latter was not even supposed to make the team out of spring training, but injuries to Juan Lagares and Brandon Nimmo allowed him to make the big club.

So is it time to hit the panic button? Not yet, but no one blames you if you already did.

After Thursday’s game against the Braves, New York has a three-game set against the Nationals in Washington. Another sweep could have the team looking at a divisional deficit as large as 10.5 games.

The icing on the rancid cake would be an extended trip to the disabled list from their best pitcher in Syndergaard, forcing Mets fans to deal with the harsh possibility of the team slumping back down into the depths of mediocrity once again.