Odell Beckham Jr. needs to reward Giants for faith they have shown him

Was there really any doubt that the New York Giants would pick up wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s fifth-year option?

Not really. The Giants did just that on Monday, as first reported by NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones.

The team has until May 3 to make an official announcement.

It’s easy to see why his option would be picked up. Beckham has become one of the most explosive receivers in the game, recording 1,300 yards or more in each of his first three seasons.

He’s also been, without a doubt, Eli Manning’s most talented pass catcher in the veteran’s 13 professional seasons.

There are some drawbacks with Beckham’s presence, though.

A fiery competitor that wears his emotions on his sleeve, Beckham is an easy target to draw the ire of the opposition. At times, it has taken the Giants’ focus off the actual game of football and put it more on him.

There have been plenty of problems with the opposition, including his ongoing feud with Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and later on, a famous run-in with the kicker’s net.

He also told ESPN’s Anita Marks last season that he wasn’t “having fun anymore,” after sounding off on the officiating during a Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Not to mention a famous boat ride and the six fines administered to him by the NFL for a combined total of $125,000.

Preparing for his fourth season in the NFL, Beckham will turn 25 during the Giants’ Week 9 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

Believe it or not, he’s approaching the status of veteran and must start acting accordingly.

That means his emotions have to be held in check on Sundays and he mustn’t embarrass the organization alongside new acquisition Brandon Marshall and young Sterling Shepard.

If he is unable to do that, the Giants’ patience with Beckham could run out no matter how many dazzling catches he manages to reel in.