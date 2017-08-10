Premier League 2017: Best Manchester United bars in NYC

Manchester United added to its trophy cabinet last season with triumphs in the FA Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League. But there was little success in the Premier League.
United finished sixth in the top flight, the third time in the last four years they failed to crack England's top four. It's their worst stretch since 1988-1991.
But it will be difficult to keep the 13-time Premier League winners away from the top of the table for long as Jose Mourinho will be keen on proving United is still capable of controlling England.
For the transplanted United fan that is in New York, you won't want to miss a moment of any match and if you want to watch with like-minded supporters, there are places to go within the city that can give you a little slice of Old Trafford.
Here are the best bars to catch a Manchester United match:
138 W. 25th St.
New York, NY 10001
(212) 929-9677
151 Bleecker St.
New York, NY 10012
(212) 260-9797
So you can start planning your trips to the pub, here is Man United's complete Premier League schedule for this season:
Aug. 13, 11 a.m.: v. West Ham
Aug. 19, 7:30 a.m.: @ Swansea
Aug. 26, 12:30 p.m.: v. Leicester City
Sept. 9, 12:30 p.m.: @ Stoke
Sept. 17, 11 a.m.: v. Everton
Sept. 23, 10 a.m.: @ Southampton
Sept. 30, 10 a.m.: v. Crystal Palace
Oct. 14, 10 a.m.: @ Liverpool
Oct. 21, 10 a.m.: @ Huddersfield
Oct. 28, 10 a.m.: v. Tottenham
Nov. 4, 11 a.m.: @ Chelsea
Nov. 18, 10 a.m.: v. Newcastle United
Nov. 25, 10 a.m.: v. Brighton
Nov. 28, 2:45 p.m.: @ Watford
Dec. 2, 10 a.m.: @ Arsenal
Dec. 9, 10 a.m.: v. Manchester City
Dec. 16, 10 a.m.: @ West Bromwich Albion
Dec. 23, 10 a.m.: @ Leicester City
Dec. 26, 10 a.m.: v. Burney
Dec. 30, 10 a.m.: v. Southampton
Jan 1, 10 a.m.: @ Everton
Jan. 13, 10 a.m.: v. Stoke
Jan. 20, 10 a.m.: @ Burnley
Jan. 31, 3 p.m.: @ Tottenham
Feb. 3, 10 a.m.: v. Huddersfield
Feb. 10, 10 a.m.: @ Newcastle United
Feb. 24, 10 a.m.: v. Chelsea
Mar. 3, 10 a.m.: @ Crystal Palace
Mar. 10, 10 a.m.: v. Liverpool
Mar. 17, 11 a.m.: @ West Ham
Mar. 31, 10 a.m.: v. Swansea
Apr. 7, 10 a.m.: @ Manchester City
Apr. 14, 10 a.m.: v. West Bromwich Albion
Apr. 21, 10 a.m.: @ Bournemouth
Apr. 28, 10 a.m.: v. Arsenal
May 5, 10 a.m.: @ Brighton
May 13, 10 a.m.: v. Watford