Premier League 2017: Best Manchester United bars in NYC

Metro New York takes a look at the top places in NYC to catch the Red Devils.

Manchester United brought on Romelu Lukaku from Everton to try and jolt their offense. (Photo: Getty Images)

Manchester United added to its trophy cabinet last season with triumphs in the FA Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League. But there was little success in the Premier League.

United finished sixth in the top flight, the third time in the last four years they failed to crack England's top four. It's their worst stretch since 1988-1991.

But it will be difficult to keep the 13-time Premier League winners away from the top of the table for long as Jose Mourinho will be keen on proving United is still capable of controlling England.

For the transplanted United fan that is in New York, you won't want to miss a moment of any match and if you want to watch with like-minded supporters, there are places to go within the city that can give you a little slice of Old Trafford.

Here are the best bars to catch a Manchester United match:

Smithfield Hall

138 W. 25th St.

New York, NY 10001

(212) 929-9677

The Red Lion

151 Bleecker St.

New York, NY 10012

(212) 260-9797

So you can start planning your trips to the pub, here is Man United's complete Premier League schedule for this season:

Aug. 13, 11 a.m.: v. West Ham

Aug. 19, 7:30 a.m.: @ Swansea

Aug. 26, 12:30 p.m.: v. Leicester City

Sept. 9, 12:30 p.m.: @ Stoke

Sept. 17, 11 a.m.: v. Everton

Sept. 23, 10 a.m.: @ Southampton

Sept. 30, 10 a.m.: v. Crystal Palace

Oct. 14, 10 a.m.: @ Liverpool

Oct. 21, 10 a.m.: @ Huddersfield

Oct. 28, 10 a.m.: v. Tottenham

Nov. 4, 11 a.m.: @ Chelsea

Nov. 18, 10 a.m.: v. Newcastle United

Nov. 25, 10 a.m.: v. Brighton

Nov. 28, 2:45 p.m.: @ Watford

Dec. 2, 10 a.m.: @ Arsenal

Dec. 9, 10 a.m.: v. Manchester City

Dec. 16, 10 a.m.: @ West Bromwich Albion

Dec. 23, 10 a.m.: @ Leicester City

Dec. 26, 10 a.m.: v. Burney

Dec. 30, 10 a.m.: v. Southampton

Jan 1, 10 a.m.: @ Everton

Jan. 13, 10 a.m.: v. Stoke

Jan. 20, 10 a.m.: @ Burnley

Jan. 31, 3 p.m.: @ Tottenham

Feb. 3, 10 a.m.: v. Huddersfield

Feb. 10, 10 a.m.: @ Newcastle United

Feb. 24, 10 a.m.: v. Chelsea

Mar. 3, 10 a.m.: @ Crystal Palace

Mar. 10, 10 a.m.: v. Liverpool

Mar. 17, 11 a.m.: @ West Ham

Mar. 31, 10 a.m.: v. Swansea

Apr. 7, 10 a.m.: @ Manchester City

Apr. 14, 10 a.m.: v. West Bromwich Albion

Apr. 21, 10 a.m.: @ Bournemouth

Apr. 28, 10 a.m.: v. Arsenal

May 5, 10 a.m.: @ Brighton

May 13, 10 a.m.: v. Watford