Quincy Enunwa injury: Latest on Jets WR's neck

Gang Green's top receiver could be shelved for an extended period of time.

The Jets might have lost Quincy Enunwa for a long time after he suffered a neck injury. (Photo: Getty Images)

The New York Jets' offense suffered a massive blow on Monday as top wide receiver Quincy Enunwa went down with a neck injury.

Sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter that he will be put on injured reserve. He is expected to miss the entire season.

The 25-year-old emerged as a reliable receiver last season, his third in the NFL. After being a seldom-used target in 2014-2015, Enunwa caught a career-best 58 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns.

This came within a receiving group that featured Eric Decker and Brandon Marshall.

With Decker in Tennessee and Marshall across the hall at MetLife Stadium with the Giants, Enunwa was expected to be the team's No. 1 receiver in 2017 and top target for a sub par quarterbacking situation that features Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty.

Whoever wins the starting job will have an unproven group of pass catchers to throw to. Right now, the Jets look like they will roll out Robby Anderson, Charone Peake and ArDarius Stewart as their starting wide receivers.

Enunwa's absence is just further confirmation that the Jets are or will be close to the worst team in football next season. But it will be difficult for them to see their budding young receiver sit out for the year with such a serious injury.