Marc Malusis: Phil Jackson damaging Knicks, legacy

Not sure what you can actually say about the Knicks anymore. The ineptitude they show as an organization is more expected than surprising. When they do something that makes logical sense, you feel that something must be wrong. After all, these are the James Dolan/Phil Jackson Knicks.

That brings us to the past week as leaked reports put New York City on its ear because team president Jackson made it be known that star forward Kristaps Porzingis was available . Jackson seems to be bothered by the fact that Porzingis skipped his exit interview after the NBA regular season came to an end. Maybe there is a concern about Porzingis being able to hold up physically at his size and build after failing to do so in his first two years.

I can actually understand the thought process of Phil Jackson. It does not mean that I agree with it or the fact that I would do it, but I understand that you need to do your due diligence as an organization.

For Jackson, the problem he has is the Knicks fan no longer trusts him. They no longer feel the excitement they once did when he was first introduced as Knicks president.

They are frustrated, concerned because the inept stench that permeated from MSG before the arrival of Jackson remains three years after his introduction.

I think Knicks fans can realistically look at Kristaps Porzingis and see the potential that he represents as a player, but they do not trust the Knicks to develop him and they also do not trust Jackson to get fair value in return should they trade him.

Let’s also not forget about the triangle offense.

You see, when Jackson was introduced to the Knicks fan as president over 3 years ago, you felt that Jackson wanted to bring championship quality basketball to MSG again. I still think he does, but he wants to do it his way and is unwilling or unable to adjust.

He lets his ego get in the way and that is never a good thing when you are an executive. You always need to have confidence and belief in what you want to do, but there should be some wiggle room to adjust to the players and talent around you instead of always trying to do it your way.

Was he the most talented player on the board when the Knicks selected? That is debatable. Does his skill set fit the triangle offense?

It does.

Herein lies the problem as there is a severe lack of trust that the Knicks drafted the best available player or the one that best fits the system they want to play. There is an inherent difference between the two.

That leaves us at this point where the Knicks have an executive whose best days in the NBA were as a head coach many years ago.

He has yet to adjust his mindset and approach from coach to executive. This was the man that was hired with the thought that winning would be the ultimate goal and would supersede everything else. A hire in which levelheadedness would reenter the building and drama would leave.