NFL Mock Draft 2017: Joe Mixon - Eagles, Obi Melifonwu - Patriots, updated second round

After months of smokescreens and NFL Draft –niks blowing smoke, the 2017 NFL Draft is this week. There is still great intrigue at the top of the 2017 draft as the Browns leaked out a few weeks back that they were interested in taking a QB at No. 1 overall.

It’s difficult to get an idea of what Browns boss Paul DePodesta is thinking. On one hand, a moneyball philosophy tells you to take the best available player regardless of position. That is unequivocally Myles Garrett. On the other hand, DePodesta is looking at football as an outsider – and any outsider with a brain will tell you the No. 1 rule in the NFL is that you have to have a top-notch QB to thrive. Maybe DePodesta takes multiple QBs in this draft.

Obtaining a franchise QB remains a crapshoot. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers kept falling in their respective drafts. Matt Ryan was the third overall pick and Ben Roethlisberger was the 11th overall pick.

There are no guarantees.

Here is an updated 2017 NFL Mock:

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

3. Chicago Bears: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

5. Tennessee Titans: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

6. New York Jets: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

8. Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, RB/WR, Stanford

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

10. Buffalo Bills: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

11. New Orleans Saints: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

12. Cleveland Browns: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

13. Arizona Cardinals: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

14. Philadelphia Eagles: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

15. Indianapolis Colts: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

16. Baltimore Ravens: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

17. Washington Redskins: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

18. Tennessee Titans: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kevin King, CB, Washington

20. Denver Broncos: Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss

21. Detroit Lions: Forrest Lamp, G/C, Western Kentucky

22. Miami Dolphins: Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado

23. New York Giants: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

24. Oakland Raiders: T.J. Watt, LB Wisconsin

25. Houston Texans: Pat Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

26. Seattle Seahawks: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA

28. Dallas Cowboys: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

29. Green Bay Packers: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

31. Atlanta Falcons: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

32. New England Patriots (trade w/Saints): Obi Melifonwu, CB, UConn

33. Cleveland Browns: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

34. San Francisco 49ers: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

35. Jacksonville Jaguars: Adoree Jackson, CB/KR, USC

36. Chicago Bears: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

37. Los Angeles Rams: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

38. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State

39. New York Jets: Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina

40. Carolina Panthers: Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA

41. Cincinnati Bengals: John Ross, WR, Washington

42. New Orleans Saints: Budda Baker, S, Washington

43. Philadelphia Eagles: Joe Mixon, RB, Eagles

44. Buffalo Bills: Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan

45. Arizona Cardinals: Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State

46. Indianapolis Colts: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

47. Baltimore Ravens: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

48. Minnesota Vikings: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

49. Washington Redskins: Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: David Njoku, TE, Miami

51. Denver Broncos: Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State

52. Cleveland Browns: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

53. Detroit Lions: Tim Williams, DE, Alabama

54. Miami Dolphins: Josh Jones, S, North Carolina State

55. New York Giants: Davis Webb, QB, California

56. Oakland Raiders: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

57. Houston Texans: Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State

58. Seattle Seahawks: Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State

59. Kansas City Chiefs: Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh

60. Dallas Cowboys: Jalen Tabor, CB, Florida

61. Green Bay Packers: Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy

62. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Wormley, DE, Michigan

63. Atlanta Falcons: Tyus Bowser, DE, Houston

64. Carolina Panthers: Marcus Williams, S, Utah