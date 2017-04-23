NFL Mock Draft 2017: Joe Mixon - Eagles, Obi Melifonwu - Patriots, updated second round

After months of smokescreens and NFL Draft –niks blowing smoke, the 2017 NFL Draft is this week. There is still great intrigue at the top of the 2017 draft as the Browns leaked out a few weeks back that they were interested in taking a QB at No. 1 overall.
It’s difficult to get an idea of what Browns boss Paul DePodesta is thinking. On one hand, a moneyball philosophy tells you to take the best available player regardless of position. That is unequivocally Myles Garrett. On the other hand, DePodesta is looking at football as an outsider – and any outsider with a brain will tell you the No. 1 rule in the NFL is that you have to have a top-notch QB to thrive. Maybe DePodesta takes multiple QBs in this draft.
Obtaining a franchise QB remains a crapshoot. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers kept falling in their respective drafts. Matt Ryan was the third overall pick and Ben Roethlisberger was the 11th overall pick.
There are no guarantees.
Here is an updated 2017 NFL Mock:
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
3. Chicago Bears: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
5. Tennessee Titans: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
6. New York Jets: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
7. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
8. Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, RB/WR, Stanford
9. Cincinnati Bengals: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
10. Buffalo Bills: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
11. New Orleans Saints: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
12. Cleveland Browns: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
13. Arizona Cardinals: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
14. Philadelphia Eagles: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
15. Indianapolis Colts: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
16. Baltimore Ravens: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
17. Washington Redskins: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
18. Tennessee Titans: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kevin King, CB, Washington
20. Denver Broncos: Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss
21. Detroit Lions: Forrest Lamp, G/C, Western Kentucky
22. Miami Dolphins: Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
RELATED: Aaron Hernandez gay rumors
23. New York Giants: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
24. Oakland Raiders: T.J. Watt, LB Wisconsin
25. Houston Texans: Pat Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
26. Seattle Seahawks: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
27. Kansas City Chiefs: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
28. Dallas Cowboys: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
29. Green Bay Packers: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
31. Atlanta Falcons: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
32. New England Patriots (trade w/Saints): Obi Melifonwu, CB, UConn
33. Cleveland Browns: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
34. San Francisco 49ers: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
35. Jacksonville Jaguars: Adoree Jackson, CB/KR, USC
36. Chicago Bears: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
37. Los Angeles Rams: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
38. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
39. New York Jets: Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina
40. Carolina Panthers: Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA
41. Cincinnati Bengals: John Ross, WR, Washington
42. New Orleans Saints: Budda Baker, S, Washington
43. Philadelphia Eagles: Joe Mixon, RB, Eagles
44. Buffalo Bills: Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
45. Arizona Cardinals: Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State
46. Indianapolis Colts: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
47. Baltimore Ravens: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
48. Minnesota Vikings: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
49. Washington Redskins: Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: David Njoku, TE, Miami
51. Denver Broncos: Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State
52. Cleveland Browns: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
53. Detroit Lions: Tim Williams, DE, Alabama
54. Miami Dolphins: Josh Jones, S, North Carolina State
55. New York Giants: Davis Webb, QB, California
56. Oakland Raiders: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
57. Houston Texans: Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
58. Seattle Seahawks: Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State
59. Kansas City Chiefs: Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh
60. Dallas Cowboys: Jalen Tabor, CB, Florida
61. Green Bay Packers: Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy
62. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Wormley, DE, Michigan
63. Atlanta Falcons: Tyus Bowser, DE, Houston
64. Carolina Panthers: Marcus Williams, S, Utah