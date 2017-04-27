NFL trade rumors: Bears linked to Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson

For months, it was believed that the group of teams in the top four of the 2017 NFL Draft that need quarterbacks (read: all of them) could wait until the second round to get their man. With the draft just hours away though, the Browns, 49ers, Bears and Jaguars are starting to realize that they can’t mess around here when it comes to a QB.

The Browns appear locked in on Mitch Trubisky, and there’s now some rumblings that the Bears want Deshaun Watson.

If the Bears do, indeed, want Watson – then they will likely trade back with the Browns to make everyone happy. Cleveland could select Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett at No. 1, then select Trubisky at No. 3. The Bears could then take Watson at No. 12, as it is unlikely he would go before then. Chicago could also obtain one (or two) of the shipload of picks the Browns currently own.

The Jaguars have been linked to Watson today too, but that is likely just a smokescreen.

“Chatter has emerged in recent days that could push Watson as high as No. 3 to the Bears,” ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio wrote on Thursday. “More recently, talk has emerged that the Jaguars could take Watson at No. 4. While it’s possible that some are speculating accurately, it’s difficult to envision either team leaking their true intentions.”

The Bears have been highly secretive on who they want to pick in the 2017 draft. It wasn’t until this week that we learned the Bears had conversations with Watson.