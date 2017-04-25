 
NFL trade rumors: Jets - Browns trade in the works?

New York and Cleveland both seem to have their eyes on Mitchell Trubisky

By
Matt Burke
 Published : April 25, 2017
The Jets and Browns both want Mitchell Trubisky and a trade could be in the works. Getty Images

It looks as though the Browns want to have their cake and eat it too as, in an attempt to land Myles Garrett and Mitchell Trubisky, Cleveland is looking to trade up from the No. 12 spot in the NFL Draft.

Mike Silver, of NFL.com, reported on NFL Network Tuesday afternoon that the Browns have talked with three teams in the top eight about moving up from their spot at No. 12. Those teams are: the 49ers, Bears, Jaguars, Titans, Jets, Chargers and Panthers.

Mike Garafolo, also of NFL.com, tweeted out on Tuesday that the “Panthers (at No. 8) are a trade back possibility if a few guys (i.e. Fournette) aren’t there.”

The Jets are thought to have their eyes set on North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky at No. 6. If that’s the case then Cleveland will obviously have to leap ahead of New York.

Interestingly enough, The MMQB’s Peter King wrote on Monday in his mock draft that he thinks the two QB-starved teams could actually make a trade with each other.

King suggested that the Browns could trade the No. 12 pick, the No. 33 pick and the 181st pick for No. 6 overall.

“Stil not sure it makes sense to trade up for Trubisky, but the Browns have the picks to do it.”

