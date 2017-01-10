Northwestern basketball player Jordan Hankins found dead in dorm room

Northwestern women's basketball player Jordan Hankins was found dead in her dorm room Monday afternoon, according to the school.

"We are heartbroken and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jordan Hankins," Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips said in a statement. "Our love and thoughts are with her family, teammates and friends. Jordan made a dramatic impact on our Wildcats community. Our department is solely focused on supporting those who adored her."

The cause of 19-year-old sophomore is unknown, according to reports. Evanston police are investigating the death, but foul play is not suspected, the Chicago Tribune reported.