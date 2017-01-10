ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 09, 2017
Today 9:42 pm

Northwestern basketball player Jordan Hankins found dead in dorm room

The cause of the 19-year-old's death is yet unknown.

Northwestern women's basketball player Jordan Hankins was found dead in her dorm room Monday afternoon, according to the school.

"We are heartbroken and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jordan Hankins," Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips said in a statement. "Our love and thoughts are with her family, teammates and friends. Jordan made a dramatic impact on our Wildcats community. Our department is solely focused on supporting those who adored her."

The cause of 19-year-old sophomore is unknown, according to reports. Evanston police are investigating the death, but foul play is not suspected, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

Hankins was recruited out of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, USA Today reported. She was Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Underclass All-State Honorable Mention in 2013 and 2014.

The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 3.6 points in 11 games in her sophomore season and 3.8 during her freshman season, the Chicago Tribune reported.

"This is a devastating loss for our basketball family," head women's basketball coach at Northwestern Joe McKeown said. “She brought an unwavering intensity and commitment to everything in her life. We will miss her enormously."

